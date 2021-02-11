Ontario government reports 945 new coronavirus cases, 18 new deaths

Send this page to someone via email

The Ontario government is reporting 945 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, but issues with data in Toronto means there is an underreporting of cases.

Thursday’s case count is lower than Wednesday’s, which saw 1,072 new infections reported.

It was also reported that 18 people died since Wednesday morning, bringing the total number of people dead to 6,614. Of the total number of deaths to date, 3,769 have been long-term care home residents.

There are currently 883 patients with COVID-19 in Ontario hospitals. In total, 299 of the hospitalized patients are in intensive care units and 211 of those patients are on ventilators.

According to the latest provincial data, 112 cases were recorded in Toronto, 258 in Peel Region, 116 in York Region, 63 in Ottawa and 46 in Hamilton.

However, a spokesperson for Ontario Minister of Health Christine Elliott noted dataset migration issues with Toronto Public Health means there is an underreporting in Thursday’s case count.

Since early Wednesday, the government reported 68,812 coronavirus tests were completed and 43,383 still need to be processed. To date, 10,206,439 coronavirus tests have been completed.

To date across Ontario, there are 236 confirmed U.K. B.1.1.7 coronavirus variant cases and three confirmed South African B.1.351 coronavirus variant cases.

As of Thursday morning, the government said 282,511 have contracted COVID-19 to date. In total, 263,044 people have recovered from the virus — an increase of 1,344 people since Wednesday.

The government reported 426,836 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered across Ontario and 136,988 people have received both Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine doses. In total, 14,717 doses were administered on Wednesday.

