Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Coronavirus: Toronto to open 9 clinics as part of COVID-19 vaccination plan

By Jessica Patton Global News
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Toronto Mayor Tory announces locations of 9 mass vaccination centres' Coronavirus: Toronto Mayor Tory announces locations of 9 mass vaccination centres
WATCH ABOVE: Toronto Mayor John Tory on Wednesday announced the locations for nine mass vaccination centres that are being set up across the city. He said the vaccination sites would be “ready for operations” in the coming weeks.

City of Toronto officials say nine COVID-19 immunization clinics will be opened as part of the municipal vaccination plan.

“We are close to putting COVID-19 behind us, I truly believe that, but a big factor in that will be the vaccine and the vaccination process,” said Mayor John Tory at a press conference on Wednesday.

The first clinic, which was opened at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, and closed shortly after due to short supply of vaccines, was established as a “proof-of-concept clinic.”

Read more: Coronavirus: Ontario government launching web portal for COVID-19 vaccinations

For the few days it was open, it provided first doses to City of Toronto staff or those working for agencies that work in frontline shelters, including harm-reduction and Streets to Homes staff.

Story continues below advertisement

It will be reopened for those who need their second dose of the vaccine on Feb. 15 and Feb. 16.

Second doses are also being provided at all long-term care homes in the city and should be completed by the end of next week, Tory said.

Read more: All of Toronto’s long-term care homes have held clinics offering 1st COVID-19 vaccine dose

There is no date set as to when the clinics will be open, but Tory said they will be ready for whenever they are given the green light to provide vaccine doses.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The other eight clinics were “strategically” chosen by City officials and will be at the following locations:

  • Cloverdale Mall
  • Toronto Congress Centre
  • The Hangar
  • North Toronto Memorial Community Centre
  • Carmine Stefano Community Centre
  • Mitchell Field Community Centre
  • Scarborough Town Centre
  • Malvern Community Recreation Centre
Trending Stories

Each site will be able to administer up 120,000 vaccines a week, depending on supply, City officials said. The clinics, Tory said, are just part of the overall vaccination delivery system in Toronto, which also includes family doctors, pharmacies and hospitals.

The mayor said mobile clinics will also be deployed to vulnerable populations, such as those experiencing homelessness and those living in the shelter system.

Story continues below advertisement

Tory reiterated which level of government is responsible for what aspect of the vaccination rollout: The Government of Canada is responsible for obtaining the supply, while the Ontario government is responsible for distributing the vaccines and the registration system.

He said it is up to the City of Toronto and Toronto Public Health to support the province’s plan, which is currently in the first of three phases. Vaccines for the general public will be made available in the third phase.

Click to play video 'Ontario launches IT portal for COVID-19 vaccine bookings' Ontario launches IT portal for COVID-19 vaccine bookings
Ontario launches IT portal for COVID-19 vaccine bookings

“We know there are a lot of mixed feelings about vaccination and we want to do everything possible to make all residents feel confident about getting vaccinated and the experience itself.”

The only vaccines currently approved in Canada are Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, and both require two shots.

“Getting vaccinated is the right thing to do,” Tory said.

Story continues below advertisement

As of 8 p.m. on Tuesday, the province has administered 412,119 COVID-19 vaccine doses, representing an increase of 13,486 in the last day. There are 125,725 people fully vaccinated with two doses.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 newsCoronavirus CasesCOVID-19 VaccineCoronavirus VaccineCoronavirus TorontoToronto Coronavirustoronto covid-19COVID-19 Vaccine TorontoToronto Vaccination Plan
Flyers
More weekly flyers