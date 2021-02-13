Ontario reports 1,300 coronavirus cases, 19 deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario reported 1,300 cases of the novel coronavirus Saturday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 284,887.

“Locally, there are 433 new cases in Toronto, 253 in Peel and 116 in York Region,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said.

A total of 265,893 COVID-19 cases are considered resolved, which is up by 1,434.

Nineteen additional deaths were also reported on Saturday, bringing the provincial death toll to 6,651.

Nearly 58,800 additional tests were completed. Ontario has now completed a total of 10,327,211 tests and 32,143 remain under investigation.

The province indicated that the positivity rate for the last day was 2.3 per cent, which is up slightly from Friday’s report, when it was 2.2 per cent, and is down from last Saturday’s report, when it was 2.6 per cent.

Provincial figures showed there are 786 people hospitalized with the virus (up by 23), with 287 in intensive care (down by eight), 203 of whom are on a ventilator (down by one).

As of 8 p.m. Friday, 456,947 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Ontario.

