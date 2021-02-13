Menu

Health

Ontario reports 1,300 coronavirus cases, 19 deaths

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted February 13, 2021 10:29 am
Click to play video 'Ontario unveils more reopening details as 3rd wave fears grow' Ontario unveils more reopening details as 3rd wave fears grow
WATCH ABOVE: Ontario has revealed which public health units will begin a gradual reopening on Tuesday. But the decision comes amid the threat of COVID-19 variants spreading out of control.

Ontario reported 1,300 cases of the novel coronavirus Saturday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 284,887.

“Locally, there are 433 new cases in Toronto, 253 in Peel and 116 in York Region,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said.

A total of 265,893 COVID-19 cases are considered resolved, which is up by 1,434.

Nineteen additional deaths were also reported on Saturday, bringing the provincial death toll to 6,651.

Read more: Road exams to resume in most parts of Ontario as COVID-19 restrictions eased

Nearly 58,800 additional tests were completed. Ontario has now completed a total of 10,327,211 tests and 32,143 remain under investigation.

The province indicated that the positivity rate for the last day was 2.3 per cent, which is up slightly from Friday’s report, when it was 2.2 per cent, and is down from last Saturday’s report, when it was 2.6 per cent.

Provincial figures showed there are 786 people hospitalized with the virus (up by 23), with 287 in intensive care (down by eight), 203 of whom are on a ventilator (down by one).

As of 8 p.m. Friday, 456,947 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Ontario.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: York Region pushes to bypass grey zone, move into red' Coronavirus: York Region pushes to bypass grey zone, move into red
Coronavirus: York Region pushes to bypass grey zone, move into red
