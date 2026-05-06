Saskatchewan passes law on involuntary drug treatment

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Saskatchewan’s government has passed a law that can force drug treatment on those battling drug addiction.

Addictions Minister Lori Carr says the province still needs to develop regulations and that there is no timeline on when involuntary treatment services would begin.

The legislation passed with Premier Scott Moe’s Saskatchewan Party government holding the majority vote.

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The Opposition NDP voted against the bill, with leader Carla Beck arguing the province didn’t put enough protections in place.

She says rights shouldn’t be violated and involuntary treatment should only be a last resort.

Carr says those admitted into forced treatment would be provided legal representation throughout all stages of their assessment.

“We have individuals who are a harm to themselves, harm to others (and) don’t have the capacity to actually make that decision to get treatment that they need,” Carr told reporters Tuesday.

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“We’re hoping through this process, we can truly get individuals that don’t have that capacity the help that they need.”