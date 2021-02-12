Menu

Health

Coronavirus: Ontario to provide what category regions will fall into upon reopening

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 12, 2021 6:32 am
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Ontario could see 3rd wave due to increase in variants' Coronavirus: Ontario could see 3rd wave due to increase in variants
WATCH ABOVE: As thousands of students in Toronto, York and Peel get ready to go back to school and some retailers in the province prepare to reopen, Ontario’s latest COVID-19 modelling shows variants could cause another increase in cases, with as many as 6,000 cases by the end of March. Erica Vella reports.

TORONTO — Ontario’s top doctor says the government will announce today which categories of its COVID-19 restrictions system some regions will fall into when they begin to reopen next week.

Chief medical officer of health Dr. David Williams has said the decisions will be made based on local virus case rates.

Read more: Coronavirus: Ontario government announces postponement of March Break

The province began a gradual reopening of its economy Wednesday by lifting the stay-at-home order for three regions with low cases.

The rest of the province, except for three hot spots in the Greater Toronto Area, are set to have the order lifted next week when they transition back to the colour-coded restrictions system.

Read more: Coronavirus: Stay-at-home order and vaccines needed to avoid 3rd wave in Ontario, experts say

Toronto, Peel Region and York Region are set to remain under the stay-at-home order until at least Feb. 22.

The government has warned that a sudden spike in cases could delay the reopening of any region in the province.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
