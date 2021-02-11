Coronavirus: Ontario government set to make announcement on March Break

Send this page to someone via email

The Ontario government is set to make an announcement on March Break on Thursday, and it’s one that could potentially see the annual week-long vacation postponed.

Deputy Premier and Health Minister Christine Elliott, Education Minister Stephen Lecce and Ontario’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. David Williams, are scheduled to speak at a 2 p.m. news conference at Queen’s Park.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The news comes as schools in southern Ontario are in the middle of a phased reopening after the government imposed a weeks-long shutdown due to soaring coronavirus cases.

READ MORE: Ontario considering cancelling March break to curb COVID-19 spread

Schools in Toronto, Peel Region and York Region are to reopen on Tuesday while schools in all other public health units reopened on Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

Lecce previously said he will base the March break decision entirely on “public health imperatives” and advice from Williams.

But the unions representing the province’s elementary, secondary and Catholic school teachers have said mental health should also be considered.

The announcement will be live-streamed on GlobalNews.ca.

— With files from The Canadian Press