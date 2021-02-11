Menu

Health

Ontario to announce new COVID-19 projections today

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 11, 2021 11:07 am
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Stay-at-home order lifted in some Ontario regions' Coronavirus: Stay-at-home order lifted in some Ontario regions
As parts of Ontario begin to reopen, one region has imposed travel restrictions in an effort to deter visitors from hot zones like Toronto, Peel Region, and York Region. Now at least one other health unit is looking to follow suit. As Morganne Campbell reports, these regions do want visitors, but only when it's safe.

Ontario will present its latest projections for the spread of COVID-19 today.

Dr. Adalsteinn Brown, who’s part of Ontario’s COVID-19 Science Advisory Table, says he’ll be presenting the new data at 3 p.m.

Read more: Coronavirus: Ontario government set to make announcement on March Break

The new projections come as Ontario’s education minister is expected to announce whether March break will be cancelled for the province’s schools.

Stephen Lecce will make an announcement at 2 p.m. with the health minister and the province’s top doctor.

Meanwhile, Ontario says it has completed the first round of COVID-19 vaccinations in all of its long-term care homes.

Click to play video 'Ontario government decision on March Break to be announced Thursday' Ontario government decision on March Break to be announced Thursday
The province had committed to vaccinating every eligible long-term care resident who wanted a shot by Wednesday.

Premier Doug Ford gave credit to retired general Rick Hillier and his vaccination rollout task force for getting the first round of doses in long-term homes complete despite shortages.

“It is critically important to vaccinate, and provide an extra layer of protection, for the residents in our long-term care homes and those who care for them,” said Ford. “But due to a shortage of supply and unpredictable deliveries, meeting our goals has been a challenge.”

Read more: Ontario government reports 945 new coronavirus cases, 18 new deaths

The Ministry of Long-Term Care said more than 62,000 residents have received the first dose of the vaccine, and more than 34,000 of them have received their second dose.

The provincial government said it will maintain the recommended interval of 21-27 days for residents who received the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

“This milestone marks an important step towards the immunization of our most vulnerable,” said Merrilee Fullerton, minister of long-term care.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 newscovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus CasesCoronavirus In CanadaDoug FordOntario governmentOntario COVID-19Ontari COVID projections
