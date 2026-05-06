ZoRaw chocolate recalled in Canada due to ‘improperly declared milk’

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has announced a recall on ZoRaw chocolates, citing “improperly declared milk.”
The product, 72 per cent Cacao No Sugar Added Dark Chocolate – Extra Dark, includes two product sizes distributed across Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta and Quebec and on online platforms.
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The affected lot codes for the single 52-gram bars are:
UPC: 6 28678 98703 6
- 02 2027 25022301
- 05 2027 25052901
- 08 2027 25080901
- 10 2027 25101701
The affected lot codes for the 12-pack 52-gram bars are:
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UPC: 6 28678 98706 7
- Feb 2027 25022301
- May 2027 25052901
- Aug 2027 25080901
- 10 2027 25101701
Health Canada has warned consumers to “not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive.” No illnesses have been reported.
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