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Health

ZoRaw chocolate recalled in Canada due to ‘improperly declared milk’

By Adriana Fallico Global News
Posted May 6, 2026 10:25 am
1 min read
Canadian Food Inspection Agency sign View image in full screen
A sign for the Canadian Food Inspection Agency is seen in Mississauga on Dec. 11, 2021. Ryan Rocca / Global News File
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The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has announced a recall on ZoRaw chocolates, citing “improperly declared milk.”

The product, 72 per cent Cacao No Sugar Added Dark Chocolate – Extra Dark, includes two product sizes distributed across Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta and Quebec and on online platforms.

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The affected lot codes for the single 52-gram bars are:

UPC: 6 28678 98703 6

  • 02 2027 25022301
  • 05 2027 25052901
  • 08 2027 25080901
  • 10 2027 25101701

The affected lot codes for the 12-pack 52-gram bars are:

UPC: 6 28678 98706 7

  • Feb 2027 25022301
  • May 2027 25052901
  • Aug 2027 25080901
  • 10 2027 25101701

Health Canada has warned consumers to “not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive.” No illnesses have been reported.

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