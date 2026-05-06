ZoRaw chocolate recalled in Canada due to ‘improperly declared milk’

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The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has announced a recall on ZoRaw chocolates, citing “improperly declared milk.”

The product, 72 per cent Cacao No Sugar Added Dark Chocolate – Extra Dark, includes two product sizes distributed across Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta and Quebec and on online platforms.

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The affected lot codes for the single 52-gram bars are:

UPC: 6 28678 98703 6

02 2027 25022301

05 2027 25052901

08 2027 25080901

10 2027 25101701

The affected lot codes for the 12-pack 52-gram bars are:

UPC: 6 28678 98706 7

Feb 2027 25022301

May 2027 25052901

Aug 2027 25080901

10 2027 25101701

Health Canada has warned consumers to “not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive.” No illnesses have been reported.