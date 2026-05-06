Ants invade hospital in southern Manitoba for second time, cancelling surgeries

Send this page to someone via email

An infestation of ants has once again hit a hospital in southern Manitoba, forcing surgeries to be cancelled.

The Southern Health authority says 16 elective procedures need to be rescheduled at the hospital in the town of Carman, southwest of Winnipeg.

The authority, which oversees health care at the Carman Memorial Hospital, says some of the surgeries include hernia repairs and gallbladder removals.

They were cancelled for safety and hygiene reasons, and the work is being shifted to another facility while an exterminator works to rid the hospital of the pests.

Get weekly health news Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday. Sign up for weekly health newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

This isn’t the first time the hospital has struggled with an ant problem: ants were spotted in August 2024, but they died off within a few weeks.

“When they appeared again last summer the region took necessary action to remedy the situation,” Southern Health said Wednesday in an email.

Story continues below advertisement

“Since they have appeared again with the change of season, it has been determined that more extensive measures are required in the hopes of a long-term solution.”

The province said the authority is working as fast as it can.

“Every effort is being made to minimize disruptions and restore normal services as soon as possible,” said Health Minister Uzoma Asagwara.

The Manitoba Nurses Union said it has heard from its members that this issue has been a longstanding problem and it does not contribute to a “pleasant place to work.”