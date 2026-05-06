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Health

Ants invade hospital in southern Manitoba for second time, cancelling surgeries

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 6, 2026 8:02 pm
1 min read
A hospital in southern Manitoba has had to postpone some surgeries because of a pesky pest problem. A welcome sign of Carman, Manitoba seen on Monday, Feb. 12, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski. View image in full screen
A hospital in southern Manitoba has had to postpone some surgeries because of a pesky pest problem. A welcome sign of Carman, Manitoba seen on Monday, Feb. 12, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski. GAC
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An infestation of ants has once again hit a hospital in southern Manitoba, forcing surgeries to be cancelled.

The Southern Health authority says 16 elective procedures need to be rescheduled at the hospital in the town of Carman, southwest of Winnipeg.

The authority, which oversees health care at the Carman Memorial Hospital, says some of the surgeries include hernia repairs and gallbladder removals.

They were cancelled for safety and hygiene reasons, and the work is being shifted to another facility while an exterminator works to rid the hospital of the pests.

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This isn’t the first time the hospital has struggled with an ant problem: ants were spotted in August 2024, but they died off within a few weeks.

“When they appeared again last summer the region took necessary action to remedy the situation,” Southern Health said Wednesday in an email.

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“Since they have appeared again with the change of season, it has been determined that more extensive measures are required in the hopes of a long-term solution.”

The province said the authority is working as fast as it can.

“Every effort is being made to minimize disruptions and restore normal services as soon as possible,” said Health Minister Uzoma Asagwara.

The Manitoba Nurses Union said it has heard from its members that this issue has been a longstanding problem and it does not contribute to a “pleasant place to work.”

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