Artists create COVID-19 Valentine’s cards: ‘You’re not in my bubble, but you’re in my heart’

COVID-19 has brought a new way for people wishing to express their love and affection this Valentine’s Day: greeting cards with pandemic-related themes.

“There’s no one else I’d rather be stuck at home with” reads the front of one card, referring to people isolating with each other during COVID-19.

Cards designed by various are now on the shelves at London Drugs stores, with a couple created by Calgary-area artists.

Artist Haley Kennedy’s card features the words: “To me, you’re essential.”

“This card is specifically targeted towards essential workers,” Kennedy said. “And I really wanted to show a sense of appreciation and gratitude.”

London Drugs is donating proceeds from the sales of the cards to help the United Way’s COVID-19 relief efforts.

“It’s really nice to get the support,” the United Way’s Yvette Biggs said. “There’s a huge demand now, and we know that everyone is impacted by COVID-19 in one way or another.”

One of the artists who created a pandemic-themed Valentine’s card is also a tattoo artist.

And after being shut down for several months because of COVID restrictions, she’s now enjoying the chance to get her work out there on a card.

“It says: ‘You’re not in my bubble, but you’re in my heart.’ Basically for anybody you can’t see because of the pandemic right now,” artist Samantha Smith said.

“Everybody’s feeling isolated, so how good does it feel to have your friend reach out and be like, ‘Hey, I love you, I care about you – Happy Valentine’s Day.'” Tweet This

Looking at the cards on a display shelf at a northwest Calgary London Drugs store, Linda Chow spotted one she liked, a card reading “Thanks for putting your heart on the front line.”

“This would be great for my daughter-in-law, because she’s a front-line worker, works in the hospital,” Chow said.

“Any opportunity to create art is amazing, but when it’s also a chance to give back to the community, that’s even better,” Kennedy said.

“And I can’t wait to see how people use them and spread the love this Valentine’s Day.”