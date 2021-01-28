‘Spread the love’: Regina care home to receive Valentine’s Day gifts

Send this page to someone via email

A Regina martial arts school is looking to spread the love this Valentine’s Day.

Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, many individuals are increasingly isolated, especially those living in care homes. With that in mind, Spirit of the Dragon Martial Arts School has begun a program called Hugs for Seniors.

The program promotes various programs at the studio with funds going toward creating Valentine’s Day gifts for some 50 to 60 residents at the William Booth Care Home.

“We had a lot of families who were mentioning how their parents or grandparents were maybe struggling a little bit or maybe feeling down,” said studio owner Kim Delesoy.

“We thought with Valentine’s Day coming up and so few activities for the children… if we offer programs for them to do, and (are) able to raise money for seniors and cheer up their day a little bit, it’s a perfect combination.”

A number of programs are being offered to raise funds, including a bottle drive, a bully defence program through Zoom, and weapons seminars to learn how to use bow staffs and nunchucks.

Spirit of the Dragon has also partnered with a local hockey coach who will be offering free lessons. They will also be collecting homemade Valentines to take to the seniors along with Valentine treats.

Delesoy says she is amazed at the outpouring of support and the elaborate packages she has received from some families.

“Our Spirit of the Dragon family is absolutely amazing,” Delesoy said. “They’re always willing to go an extra mile, especially to help out the community.”

Yet with all the support they’ve received, the school has more love to give.

Delesoy says the school has gone past what they expected to take in from the Hugs for Seniors program and would like to add additional senior homes if possible.

The Valentine’s Day packages are set to be delivered three days before Valentine’s, which will allow staff to sanitize the packages as per their COVID-19 protocols.