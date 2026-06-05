Edmonton Public Schools to ‘pause’ international school trips

It looks like students in Edmonton Public Schools will be staying closer to home next school year.
The division says it has made the decision to “pause all international school trips and school-based exchanges for the 2026-27 school year.”
One parent shared a letter from Allendale School about the change with Global News
In it, the school’s principal writes the division made the change “amid a complex global landscape of evolving political, economic and public health challenges.”
“After examining a variety of factors, this decision was made out of an abundance of caution to avoid unnecessary risk and support the safety of everyone in school communities,” the letter continues.
Sylvia Harte says she received a similar notice.
Get breaking National news
Harte’s daughter, Audrey, is supposed to go on an overseas school trip next year as part of her language of choice program.
“We’re frustrated,” Harte said.
“We’re confused and feeling profoundly sad for our children.”
“The messaging we received was vague and it refers to global risks and health risks. It’s confusing because we’re no longer in the middle of a global pandemic,” Harte said.
Global News asked Edmonton Public Schools for an interview.
Instead, the division provided a statement with the same wording as the letter.
- Road to the Referendum: Lessons from Quebec as Albertans decide whether to leave Canada
- Road to the Referendum: First Nation chiefs fighting Alberta separatism to preserve way of life
- Snowbirds Alumni Association is fighting to keep the team flying
- How companies across Canada are making funerals more personal
“As this involved examining a variety of factors, I don’t have any specific examples to share,” a spokesperson wrote back when Global News asked what specific challenges went into the decision.
Edmonton Public Schools says it will reassess its plans ahead of the 2027-28 school year.
The Edmonton Catholic School Division says it reviews all international travel on a case-by-case basis and is not changing that at this time.
Write a comment