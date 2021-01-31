Group collecting Valentine’s cards for B.C. seniors isolated by COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

How would you like to brighten up a gloomy February day for one of B.C.’s seniors?

The Mount Pleasant Neighbourhood House has launched a program collecting Valentine’s Day cards for seniors living in long-term care and isolated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I think there’s a lot of loneliness, and people are feeling even more isolated than before, with a lot of fear — there’s maybe a sense of hopelessness starting to creep in,” Neighbourhood House director of programs Claudine Matlo told Global News.

“Finding small ways to alleviate that fear is so important, and it really strengthens the social fabric of our communities.”`

Matlo said the program started hoping to sign up 150 seniors who wanted a card. The response was immediate, and she said they’re now hoping to get cards to at least 1,000 seniors.

“It’s quite exciting. I’d love to see that go up to 2,000,” she said.

The cards can be as simple or complex as you like, and crafting them is a great family activity to help fight the COVID-19 fatigue, she said.

Cards can be mailed to the Mount Pleasant Neighbourhood House at 800 East Broadway in Vancouver, or dropped off in person Monday to Friday.

“Something as simple as designing and giving a valentine is a way of showing that we’re still here, we’re all together in this, and we’re thinking about you,” she said.

“We need lots.”

