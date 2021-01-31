Menu

Health

Group collecting Valentine’s cards for B.C. seniors isolated by COVID-19

By Simon Little Global News
Posted January 31, 2021 4:18 pm
Click to play video 'Valentine’s Day cards for isolated seniors' Valentine’s Day cards for isolated seniors
A community initiative is looking to spread the love this Valentine's Day to those most impacted by isolation during the pandemic. Mount Pleasant Neighbourhood House Director of Community Programs, Claudine Matlo, shares the details.

How would you like to brighten up a gloomy February day for one of B.C.’s seniors?

The Mount Pleasant Neighbourhood House has launched a program collecting Valentine’s Day cards for seniors living in long-term care and isolated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I think there’s a lot of loneliness, and people are feeling even more isolated than before, with a lot of fear — there’s maybe a sense of hopelessness starting to creep in,” Neighbourhood House director of programs Claudine Matlo told Global News.

Read more: Why experts say B.C. should get as close to ‘COVID-zero’ as possible

“Finding small ways to alleviate that fear is so important, and it really strengthens the social fabric of our communities.”`

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Matlo said the program started hoping to sign up 150 seniors who wanted a card. The response was immediate, and she said they’re now hoping to get cards to at least 1,000 seniors.

Click to play video 'Virtual pet therapy for seniors provides window into dog’s world during COVID-19' Virtual pet therapy for seniors provides window into dog’s world during COVID-19
Virtual pet therapy for seniors provides window into dog’s world during COVID-19

“It’s quite exciting. I’d love to see that go up to 2,000,” she said.

The cards can be as simple or complex as you like, and crafting them is a great family activity to help fight the COVID-19 fatigue, she said.

Read more: Rapid COVID-19 testing in care homes could have cut deaths by half: SFU modelling

Cards can be mailed to the Mount Pleasant Neighbourhood House at 800 East Broadway in Vancouver, or dropped off in person Monday to Friday.

“Something as simple as designing and giving a valentine is a way of showing that we’re still here, we’re all together in this, and we’re thinking about you,” she said.

“We need lots.”

