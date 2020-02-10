Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Lifestyle

Celebrate all love: Valentine’s cards break from tradition

By Tiffany Lizée Global News
Posted February 10, 2020 9:05 pm
Updated February 10, 2020 9:15 pm
Celebrate all love: Valentine’s cards break from tradition
WATCH: From chocolate, to flowers, to cards, expressing love can be come in different forms. As Tiffany Lizée reports, a new collections of cards is working to fill a gap in the market with inclusive messages of love.

Valentine’s Day cards can sometimes be pretty ‘straight’ forward but this year, a new collection of cards is venturing away from tradition to fill what some say is a gap in the market.

London Drugs has launched “Cards For All,” a line of inclusive Valentine’s cards designed by Canadian illustrators that reflect all types of love and all kinds of relationships.

“Valentine’s Day cards don’t always fully capture relationship diversity and the diversity of love,” said Clint Mahlman, president and COO of London Drugs.

Tweet This
The collection of 31 cards was designed for everyone to share their love, regardless of the language they speak, how they identify, sexual orientation, or the makeup of their relationship(s).
The collection of 31 cards was designed for everyone to share their love, regardless of the language they speak, how they identify, sexual orientation, or the makeup of their relationship(s). Courtesy: London Drugs

The cards offer more ways for couples and Valentine’s Day enthusiasts to share love, whether they’re gay, transgender or identify anywhere else on the LGBTQ spectrum.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Valentine’s Day 2020: The best gifts for your partner — and yourself

“We are proud to have worked with illustrators to help bring ‘Cards For All’ to life, filling in some of the gaps that exist in the card aisle today,” Mahlman said.

Cards For All is a Valentine’s card collection made to reflect all kinds of love and all kinds of relationships.
Cards For All is a Valentine’s card collection made to reflect all kinds of love and all kinds of relationships. Courtesy: London Drugs

Some of the artists have a direct connection to the community they designed the card for. Illustrator Izzy Gibson from Vancouver has been openly bisexual since her teens and was happy to be part of the initiative.

“It’s important to embrace love. That was my inspiration for the card. There’s always more room in the world for more kindness,” Gibson said.

Tweet This

READ MORE: Valentine’s Day 2019: The best deals across Canada

In the “Cards For All” collection, shoppers will find cars for common-law relationships, platonic friendships and even exes.

Story continues below advertisement

Other languages have also been included, like Mandarin, Punjabi and Braille.

Cards also come in some of Canada’s most common languages, outside of English and French, like Farsi, Punjabi and Tagalog.
Cards also come in some of Canada’s most common languages, outside of English and French, like Farsi, Punjabi and Tagalog. Courtesy: London Drugs

“Everyone deserves to share and receive love,” Mahlman said.

“Valentine’s Day needs to be more inclusive and so we are excited to bring this first-ever ‘Cards For All’ initiative to our customers at select locations. We hope our customers love the cards as much as we do, and we’ll expand it to many more stores next year.”

WATCH: DIY Valentine’s Day: your guide to last-minute (and edible) gifts

The “Cards For All” collection can be found at 20 London Drugs stores across Western Canada.

All cards retail at $5 with 100 per cent of the proceeds going to United Way.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
LGBTQTransgenderValentine's DayLovenon-binaryLove Is LoveInclusive Valentine's Day cardsInclusive valentinesLGBTQ Valentine's Day CardsValentine's Day cards different languages
Bookmark'd newsletter Bookmark'd newsletter

Stay in the know

Subscribe to Bookmark'd and get the top lifestyle stories of the week delivered straight to your inbox

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.