Valentine’s Day 2020: The best gifts for your partner — and yourself

Valentine’s Day is coming up, and it’s not always easy to find the perfect gift for that special person in your life.

Whether you’ve spent many Valentine’s Days together or this is the first one, figuring out how to woo a significant other takes some thought.

A 2018 poll by market research firm Insights West found that about three-quarters of Canadian couples plan to do something special on the romantic holiday —despite 82 per cent of those surveyed agreeing that it’s a “commercial enterprise.”

Still, around two-thirds said they’d be buying a gift for their partner for Valentine’s Day, indicating that buying a present remains popular.

While there are more than 16 million couples in Canada, according to StatsCan, there are another 12 million single people — and there’s no shame in treating yourself to chocolate or a dinner out. Why not spend money on yourself?

From tech products to jewelry, here are some Valentine’s Day gift ideas for couples and singles.

For the tech lover

If your partner is always looking for the latest gadget to improve their day-to-day life, here are some options that work for everyone.

Google Nest Mini, $69, available from Google

CrazyCap self-cleaning water bottle, $78, available at Urban Outfitters

Viktor Jurgen neck message pillow, $40, available at Amazon

Sunbeam steam espresso maker, $60, available at Walmart

For the self-care aficionado

Helping your significant other find a way to relax is often the best gift you can give them for Valentine’s Day.

Silk sleep mask and pillow case set in grey, $95, available at Indigo

Bath bomb lover set by Bathorium, $59, available at Thoughtfull

Black and white blanket made with alpaca wool, $110, available at Cambie

Drunk Elephant brightening duo skin care set, $30, available at Sephora

For the romantic at heart

For those looking to make Valentine’s Day particularly special, invest in a gift that will pull at your partner’s heartstrings and maybe even strengthen your relationship.

Custom handmade couple portrait, $55, available at Etsy

Pandora bracelet gift set, $115, available at Pandora

The Date Night Cookbook by Rebecca Warbis, $18, available at Indigo

Golden State Fruit chocolate covered strawberries, $95, available on Amazon

Gifts for yourself

You can buy yourself gifts on Valentine’s Day, no matter what your relationship status is. Skip the middle-man and go straight to the source by adding these presents to your cart.

Lush Valentine’s Day sets, from $7 to $27, available at Lush

Clean Greens anti-pollution superfood face mask by Goldie, $47, available at Nordstrom

Reversible yoga mat for travel, $58, available at LuLu Lemon

Lava edition diffuser, $92, available at Saje

