Sports

Hamilton Tiger Cats re sign return specialist Frankie Williams

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 31, 2021 1:17 am
Hamilton Tiger-Cats Frankie Williams goes high over the tackle of Saskatchewan Roughriders Jorgen Hus during second half CFL football game action in Hamilton, Ont. on Thursday, June 13, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power.
Hamilton Tiger-Cats Frankie Williams goes high over the tackle of Saskatchewan Roughriders Jorgen Hus during second half CFL football game action in Hamilton, Ont. on Thursday, June 13, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed defensive back and kick returner Frankie Williams, who was named the CFL’s outstanding special teams player in 2019.

Williams, 27, started at defensive back in 16 of 17 appearances for the Ticats in 2019.

Read more: Quarterback Jeremiah Masoli signs extension with Hamilton Tiger Cats

He ranked second in the league in pass knockdowns (14) and compiled 50 defensive tackles, one interception and a fumble recovery.

Williams ranked among league leaders in numerous kick-return categories, including first in punt return yardage (949), punt returns of 30 yards or more (10) and average yards per kickoff (24.9).

The Purdue University product was named to the CFL’s all-star team in 2019. Williams has played in 31 career games, including 22 starts at defensive back, over two seasons with Hamilton.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
CFLHamiltonCanadian Football LeagueHamilton Tiger CatsTicatsTiger CatsTi-CatsTicats footballOrlondo SteinauerFrankie Williams
