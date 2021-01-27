Menu

Sports

Quarterback Jeremiah Masoli signs extension with Hamilton Tiger Cats

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Hamilton Tiger-Cats quarterback Jeremiah Masoli looks downfield for a receiver during first half CFL pre-season football game action against the Toronto Argonauts in Hamilton, Ont. on Thursday, June 6, 2019.
Hamilton Tiger-Cats quarterback Jeremiah Masoli looks downfield for a receiver during first half CFL pre-season football game action against the Toronto Argonauts in Hamilton, Ont. on Thursday, June 6, 2019. CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have re-signed quarterback Jeremiah Masoli.

The 32-year-old Masoli started the first six games for the Ticats in 2019 before suffering a season-ending knee injury. Backup quarterback Dane Evans then guided the Ticats to the Grey Cup game, where Hamilton lost against Winnipeg.

Masoli will return for his eighth season in Hamilton in 2021. He completed 71.4 per cent of his passes last season while throwing for nine touchdowns and seven interceptions and adding four rushing scores.

Read more: Rick Zamperin: Re-signing Jeremiah Masoli is a win-win for him and the Hamilton Tiger-Cats

The San Francisco native was the East Division’s most outstanding player in 2018 when he threw for 5,209 yards, 28 touchdowns and 18 interceptions.

Trending Stories

The University of Mississippi product has suited up in 102 career CFL games with 42 starts over seven seasons, all with the Tiger-Cats (2013-19), and sits fourthin franchise history in career completions (1,015), fifth in passing yards (13,110), sixth in pass attempts (1,538), and is tied for sixth in passing touchdowns (70).

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s exciting to have Jeremiah back for the 2021 season. He is an established natural leader that has a strong work ethic, as demonstrated by the recovery from his knee injury,” Ticats head coach Orlondo Steinauer said in a statement.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
CFLHamiltonCanadian Football LeagueHamilton Tiger CatsTicatsTiger CatsTi-CatsTicats footballJeremiah MasoliOrlondo Steinauer
