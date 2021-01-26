Menu

Education

Laurier launches independent review of school’s special constable service

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
A Wilfrid Laurier University sign.
A Wilfrid Laurier University sign. Ahmad Fareed Khan / Global News

Wilfrid Laurier University says it has launched an independent review of its special constable service as part of a plan to consider systemic racism at the school.

In a release, the school says the review is intended to improve the way the service supports minority students and employees.

Read more: Waterloo school board asking public to help review school resource officer program

“The Special Constable Review is an opportunity to have important conversations with our community about how to better serve our diverse community, with a particular focus on Black, Indigenous and racialized individuals,” said Ivan Joseph, vice president of student affairs.

“I encourage our community to be a part of this process and share their ideas and critical feedback to help us all improve our services.”

The process is supposed to kick off this month as three independent external reviewers talk to minority staff and students on how they interact with the school’s constables as well as how reports of racism are met. There will also be anonymous surveys and focus groups.

Read more: Waterloo Region District School Board to review school resource officer program

The review will also consider the service’s organizational structure, staffing, training, accountability and oversight.

The panel is to present its findings to the school next spring.

