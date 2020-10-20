Waterloo Region District School Board to review school resource officer program

Send this page to someone via email

The Waterloo Region District School Board passed a motion on Monday night to hold a review of the resource officer program.

The program, which sees police officers in area schools, was put on pause by the board back in June.

There were 10 school resource officers who were assigned to visit schools throughout the region with the intent of fostering a positive relationship between students and staff while also helping to partner with school staff to proactively address student, family and school issues, according to the Waterloo Regional Police website.

The constables were also supposed to provide a consistent point of contact between schools and the Waterloo Regional Police.

The board will put together a committee to look at the history and scope of the program.

The committee will include trustees, staff, parents and students and will look to speak with Indigenous, Black, and racialized communities in the region, staff, students, parents, board committees, alumni, community groups and members of the public.

It will consider how other municipalities work with their local police departments and consider whether the program should continue.