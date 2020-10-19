COVID-19 outbreak declared at before and after school program in Waterloo Region

Send this page to someone via email

A new outbreak has been declared in connection with a before and after school program in the area, according to Waterloo Public Health.

There was only one case connected with the school program.

Provincial regulations state that schools must have two or more connected cases before an outbreak is declared, however, there are exceptions to that rule.

Those include outbreaks connected with before- or after-care programs and school buses.

The agency did not specify which school was connected but did connect it to the Waterloo Region District School Board.

Global News has reached out to the board and Waterloo Public Health for more information on the latest school outbreak.

There have been three other school outbreaks in Waterloo Region including Cardinal-Leger elementary school, JF Carmichael and Kitchener Collegiate Institute. All three schools are located in Kitchener.

Over the weekend, a new case was reported at Westmount Public School in Kitchener. There is nothing to connect the case to the latest outbreak in a note posted on the school’s website as it simply notes that a student is involved.

A case was also reported at Resurrection Catholic Secondary School in Kitchener.

A total of 32 students and three staff members have tested positive at schools in the region since Sept. 1.