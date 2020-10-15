Menu

Canada

WRDSB to hold virtual ceremonies for high school grads

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted October 15, 2020 9:52 am
Students in Waterloo Region will not be able to collect diplomas in person this fall.
Students in Waterloo Region will not be able to collect diplomas in person this fall. AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File

Recent public high school graduates in Waterloo Region will get an opportunity to collect their diplomas next month.

Unfortunately, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, they will have to celebrate their graduation virtually.

COVID-19 outbreak declared at dental clinic in Waterloo Region

The Waterloo Region District School Board announced that it will host a virtual Grad Night on Nov. 27 at 7 p.m.

“During this unprecedented year, WRDSB central staff and secondary school administration have come together to develop a commencement celebration that recognizes our graduates in a safe and equitable manner,” the board said in a letter to parents.

The WRDSB says it is still working on plans for the milestone night but notes that each celebration will be tailored for individual schools in the board.

Students at Cambridge elementary school told to self-isolate, declared high-risk

“This is not how we wanted to celebrate with our students and families, but given the current COVID-19 restrictions on social gatherings and our desire to keep students and families safe, our planned virtual commencement is our way to show our graduates and families that we can still celebrate this wonderful milestone,” the board said.

It says the ceremonies will also be password protected so only graduates along with family and friends can watch the celebration.

