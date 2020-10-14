Menu

Canada

Students at Cambridge elementary school told to self-isolate, declared high-risk

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted October 14, 2020 10:47 am
Students and staff in one class at a Cambridge elementary school have been asked to self-isolate after a classmate tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a release posted on St. Margaret Catholic elementary school’s website Tuesday.

The school says the students were dismissed after being identified as high-risk contacts and have been asked to self-isolate at home. In addition, parents/guardians of those who students who are considered high risk will be receiving calls from Waterloo Public Health.

Read more: Waterloo Region reports 19 new coronavirus cases, raising total cases to 1,914

The update says that all other students and staff can still attend but are being asked to self-monitor and seek testing if symptoms develop.

The school has not been placed under outbreak status as that requires two or more connected positive tests to occur at schools under Ontario guidelines.

There are currently two outbreaks underway at Cardinal Leger and JF Carmichael, which are both elementary schools in Kitchener.

Read more: COVID-19 outbreak declared at Wilfrid Laurier University

There was also an outbreak in September at a high school in Kitchener which has ended.

Thus far, 25 students and three staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus.

