Students at Cambridge elementary school told to self-isolate, declared high-risk

Students and staff in one class at a Cambridge elementary school have been asked to self-isolate after a classmate tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a release posted on St. Margaret Catholic elementary school’s website Tuesday.

The school says the students were dismissed after being identified as high-risk contacts and have been asked to self-isolate at home. In addition, parents/guardians of those who students who are considered high risk will be receiving calls from Waterloo Public Health.

The update says that all other students and staff can still attend but are being asked to self-monitor and seek testing if symptoms develop.

The school has not been placed under outbreak status as that requires two or more connected positive tests to occur at schools under Ontario guidelines.

There are currently two outbreaks underway at Cardinal Leger and JF Carmichael, which are both elementary schools in Kitchener.

There was also an outbreak in September at a high school in Kitchener which has ended.

Thus far, 25 students and three staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus.