COVID-19 outbreak declared at Wilfrid Laurier University

Wilfrid Laurier University says a COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at one of its student residences.

In a statement on Tuesday, the school said the outbreak has affected two floors of the Clara Conrad Hall residence on the Waterloo campus.

The announcement was made on Tuesday as Waterloo Region Public Health reported seven cases of the novel coronavirus related to the outbreak.

All of the individuals are in self-isolation and are being monitored by public health officials.

As a result of the COVID-19 cases reported to Wilfrid Laurier University this weekend, Region of Waterloo Public Health declares COVID-19 outbreak in Laurier residence building https://t.co/6xhII0rrby pic.twitter.com/pAVKS4jLom — Wilfrid Laurier University (@Laurier) October 13, 2020

More to come.