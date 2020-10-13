COVID-19 outbreak declared at Wilfrid Laurier University

Wilfrid Laurier University says a COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at one of its student residences.
In a statement on Tuesday, the school said the outbreak has affected two floors of the Clara Conrad Hall residence on the Waterloo campus.
The announcement was made on Tuesday as Waterloo Region Public Health reported seven cases of the novel coronavirus related to the outbreak.
[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]
All of the individuals are in self-isolation and are being monitored by public health officials.
Trending Stories
More to come.
View link »
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments