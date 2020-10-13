Menu

Health

COVID-19 outbreak declared at Wilfrid Laurier University

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted October 13, 2020 10:45 am
A Wilfrid Laurier University sign.
A Wilfrid Laurier University sign. Ahmad Fareed Khan / Global News

Wilfrid Laurier University says a COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at one of its student residences.

In a statement on Tuesday, the school said the outbreak has affected two floors of the Clara Conrad Hall residence on the Waterloo campus.

Read more: University of Waterloo to continue with distance learning in winter semester

The announcement was made on Tuesday as Waterloo Region Public Health reported seven cases of the novel coronavirus related to the outbreak.

All of the individuals are in self-isolation and are being monitored by public health officials.

More to come.

 

