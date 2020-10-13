Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Waterloo Region reports 19 new coronavirus cases, raising total cases to 1,914

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted October 13, 2020 12:01 pm
Click to play video 'Will new restrictions slow the spread of the coronavirus? Your questions about COVID-19 answered' Will new restrictions slow the spread of the coronavirus? Your questions about COVID-19 answered
Infectious disease specialist Dr. Isaac Bogoch gives his insight on COVID-19 infection rates following the Thanksgiving weekend and amid new restrictions brought on by the second wave.

Waterloo Public Health reported 19 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, raising the total cases in the region to 1,914.

Only two people were cleared of COVID-19, bringing the total number of resolved cases to 1,667. The death toll remains unchanged at 120.

Read more: Abe Erb Brewing shuts down after 6 years

That leaves 127 active cases in the region, including three people being treated in hospital.

Public health reported 152,897 tests for the coronavirus, which is over 7,800 more since the number was last updated on Friday.

Two new outbreaks were reported on Tuesday — at a student residence at Wilfrid Laurier University and Fairview Mennonite Long-Term Care in Cambridge.

Story continues below advertisement

Laurier has seven cases connected to its outbreak while Fairview has one case in a resident.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus 2nd wave stressing you out? Here’s how to cope' Coronavirus 2nd wave stressing you out? Here’s how to cope
Coronavirus 2nd wave stressing you out? Here’s how to cope

Other outbreaks in the region include two at long-term care homes, one at a school, two at daycares and one in a congregate setting.

Trending Stories

Read more: COVID-19 outbreak declared at Wilfrid Laurier University

Ontario is reporting 807 new cases of coronavirus for Thanksgiving Monday and 746 cases on Tuesday — totalling 1,553 cases in 48 hours.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The provincial government did not release numbers on Monday due to the holiday and instead released two sets of data on Tuesday. The total cumulative number of cases now stands at 60,692.

— With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19WaterlooCambridgeKitchener newsWaterloo Public HealthWaterloo newsCambridge newsWaterloo COVID 19Kitchener coronavirusKitchener COVID-19Kitchener covid-19 newsWaterloo COVID-19 news
Flyers
More weekly flyers