Waterloo Region reports 19 new coronavirus cases, raising total cases to 1,914

Waterloo Public Health reported 19 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, raising the total cases in the region to 1,914.

Only two people were cleared of COVID-19, bringing the total number of resolved cases to 1,667. The death toll remains unchanged at 120.

That leaves 127 active cases in the region, including three people being treated in hospital.

Public health reported 152,897 tests for the coronavirus, which is over 7,800 more since the number was last updated on Friday.

Two new outbreaks were reported on Tuesday — at a student residence at Wilfrid Laurier University and Fairview Mennonite Long-Term Care in Cambridge.

Laurier has seven cases connected to its outbreak while Fairview has one case in a resident.

Other outbreaks in the region include two at long-term care homes, one at a school, two at daycares and one in a congregate setting.

Ontario is reporting 807 new cases of coronavirus for Thanksgiving Monday and 746 cases on Tuesday — totalling 1,553 cases in 48 hours.

The provincial government did not release numbers on Monday due to the holiday and instead released two sets of data on Tuesday. The total cumulative number of cases now stands at 60,692.

— With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues

