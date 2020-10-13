Abe Erb Brewing shuts down after 6 years

Send this page to someone via email

Abe Erb Brewing Co. says it is shutting down after six years of serving cold ones around the Waterloo Region area.

In a post on Tuesday morning, the brewpub announced “challenging circumstances have prevailed” and it is unable to move forward as a business.

“Our hearts break to share this difficult news,” Abe Erb said.

“Since Abe Erb opened in 2014, we’ve been fortunate for the opportunity to be part of a passionate community that comes together around its local businesses, even in the most uncertain times.”

The statement didn’t say if the closure was related to COVID-19 as many other small local businesses have been having a hard time keeping their doors open due to the pandemic.

Story continues below advertisement

Abe Erb had four locations spread across uptown Waterloo, downtown Kitchener, Ayr Village and Guelph.

The restaurant in Guelph’s Junction neighbourhood was the newest venture after opening in August 2019. But the doors remained closed as the city moved through the province’s reopening plan earlier this year.

Local brewer Fixed Gear has taken over the location with plans to serve its own beer and stone oven pizza.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abe Erb Brewing Company (@abe_erb) on Oct 13, 2020 at 4:35am PDT

Abe Erb said it is thankful for the support and encouragement over the years.

Story continues below advertisement

“We close this chapter in Abe Erb’s history forever grateful for the fabulous guests, wonderful friends, dedicated staff and beautiful partnerships,” the brewer said.

“Which together have given us the best reasons to raise a glass in celebration time after time, year after year,”