Canada

COVID-19 outbreak declared at dentist’s office in Waterloo Region

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted October 14, 2020 12:21 pm
There were three new COVID-19 outbreaks announced by Waterloo Public Health on Wednesday, including one at a dentist’s office.

The agency said three people tested positive at the office but have not provided further details.

Read more: Students at Cambridge elementary school told to self-isolate, declared high-risk

The other new outbreaks are at the Stirling Heights long-term care home in Cambridge and Doon Village retirement residence, where residents have tested positive for the coronavirus.

In all, there are now 11 outbreaks in the region, including five at nursing homes, three at schools, two at daycares, one at Wilfrid Laurier University and one in a congregate setting.

Waterloo Public Health announced another 20 positive tests for the coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases to 1,934.

A total of 21 other people were cleared of the virus, bringing the total number of resolved cases to 1,688.

There are currently 126 active COVID-19 cases in Waterloo Region, including four people who are in hospital.

Read more: Ontario reports 721 new coronavirus cases as more than 32K tests processed

Ontario reported 721 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the provincial total to 61,413.

Wednesday’s provincial case count is a slight decrease from Tuesday’s, which saw 746 new infections, and Monday’s with 807.

According to Wednesday’s provincial report, 270 new cases were recorded in Toronto, 170 in Peel Region, 79 in York Region, 41 in Hamilton and 39 in Ottawa. All other public health units in Ontario reported under 25 new cases.

—With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues

CoronavirusCOVID-19WaterlooCambridgeKitchener newsWaterloo Public HealthWaterloo newsCambridge newsWaterloo coronavirus outbreakWaterloo COVID-19 outbreakWaterloo dentist COVID-19
