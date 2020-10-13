Ontario reports 807 new coronavirus cases Thanksgiving Monday, 746 Tuesday

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario is reporting 807 new cases of coronavirus for Thanksgiving Monday and 746 cases on Tuesday — totaling 1,553 cases in 48 hours.

The provincial government did not release numbers on Monday due to the holiday and instead released two sets of data on Tuesday.

The total cumulative number of cases now stands at 60,692.

According to Monday’s provincial report, 303 new cases were recorded in Toronto, 159 in Peel Region, 119 in Ottawa, 56 in York Region, 34 in Hamilton and 29 in Middlesex-London. All other public health units in Ontario reported under 25 new cases.

According to Tuesday’s provincial report, 311 new cases were recorded in Toronto, 135 in Peel Region, 116 in Ottawa, 42 in York Region and 29 in Halton Region. All other public health units in Ontario reported under 25 new cases.

Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott said — combining both days — more than 67,700 tests were processed in the last 48 hours.

A total of 4,462,167 tests have been completed since the pandemic began. However, there is currently a backlog of 24,420 tests that need results.

Here is a breakdown of the total cases in Ontario by gender and age:

28,986 people are male — an increase of 746 cases in two days.

31,282 people are female — an increase of 796 cases in two days.

5,648 people are 19 and under — an increase of 244 cases in two days.

21,729 people are 20 to 39 — an increase of 626 cases in two days.

17,184 people are 40 to 59 — an increase of 450 cases in two days.

9,430 people are 60 to 79 — an increase of 180 cases in two days.

6,687 people are 80 and over — an increase of 53 cases in two days.

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

The province also notes that the number of cases publicly reported each day may not align with case counts reported by the local public health unit on a given day. Local public health units report when they were first notified of a case, which can be updated and changed as information becomes available.

The death toll in the province has risen to 3,017 as 12 more deaths were reported, three on Monday and nine on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, 51,729 Ontarians have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. Resolved cases increased by 1,292 in two days — 668 on Monday, 624 on Tuesday.

Ontario has 230 people hospitalized due to COVID-19, with 60 patients in an intensive care unit and 34 patients in ICUs on a ventilator. All hospitalizations have, overall, increased over the last several weeks.

The newly reported numbers for Monday and Tuesday’s report are each valid as of 2 p.m. the previous day for Toronto, Ottawa and Middlesex-London public health units, and 4 p.m. the previous day for the rest of the province.

Ontario child care centres and schools

Meanwhile, government figures show there have been a total of 948 school-related COVID-19 cases in Ontario — 531 among students and 157 among staff (260 individuals were not identified). This is an increase of 72 more cases from the previous day.

In the last 14 days, the province indicates there are 390 cases reported among students and 100 cases among staff (171 individuals were not identified) — totaling 661 cases.

The COVID-19 cases are currently from 436 out of 4,828 schools in the province.

Three schools in Ontario are currently closed as a result of positive cases, the government indicated.

There have been a total of 246 confirmed cases within child care centres and homes — an increase of 10 since the previous day (five new child cases and five new staff cases).

Numbers for cases in schools and child care centres is updated weekdays only, at 10:30 a.m.

Ontario long-term care homes

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 1,891 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, which is remains unchanged in the last 48 hours. Eight health-care workers and staff in long-term care homes have died.

There are 66 current outbreaks in homes, a decrease of three.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 157 active cases among long-term care residents and 210 active cases among staff — up by two and four cases respectively in the last day.

