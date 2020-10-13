Toronto’s Porter Airlines extends flight suspension further to Dec. 15

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto’s Porter Airlines says it is once again extending its flight suspension amid the coronavirus pandemic to Dec. 15.

In a statement from the airline Tuesday, it said the extension is once again due to COVID-19 travel restrictions. The airline previously had a target resuming date of Nov. 12.

“We want to see our planes in the sky as soon as possible and are actively working to prepare for our resumption of service. However, the ongoing uncertainty presented by government travel restrictions, including border closures, is impacting our ability to operate flights,” the statement read.

“We are closely watching developments and know that Porter will be an important part of providing people with travel options as the economy recovers.”

Story continues below advertisement

Change fees, as well as cancellation fees will be waived until Dec. 15. The airline said that also applies to Porter Escapes vacation packages.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The airline has suspended service since March 21.