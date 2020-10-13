Menu

Health

Toronto’s Porter Airlines extends flight suspension further to Dec. 15

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted October 13, 2020 10:22 am
Click to play video 'Coronavirus tests now at Toronto Pearson International Airport' Coronavirus tests now at Toronto Pearson International Airport
WATCH ABOVE (September 2020): Some returning international travellers can now opt to get coronavirus testing at Toronto Pearson international Airport. As Seán O’Shea reports, it’s part of a study to collect data with a goal to see if quarantines are really necessary

Toronto’s Porter Airlines says it is once again extending its flight suspension amid the coronavirus pandemic to Dec. 15.

In a statement from the airline Tuesday, it said the extension is once again due to COVID-19 travel restrictions. The airline previously had a target resuming date of Nov. 12.

“We want to see our planes in the sky as soon as possible and are actively working to prepare for our resumption of service. However, the ongoing uncertainty presented by government travel restrictions, including border closures, is impacting our ability to operate flights,” the statement read.

Read more: Toronto’s Porter Airlines extends flight suspension to Nov. 12

“We are closely watching developments and know that Porter will be an important part of providing people with travel options as the economy recovers.”

Change fees, as well as cancellation fees will be waived until Dec. 15. The airline said that also applies to Porter Escapes vacation packages.

The airline has suspended service since March 21.

The airline has suspended service since March 21.

 

