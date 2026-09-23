Lionel Richie pausing tour after undergoing heart procedure, rep says

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Lionel Richie is taking a break from touring as he recovers from a heart procedure, a representative for the singer said on Wednesday.

Richie underwent a common procedure for atrial fibrillation, or A-fib, and the “doctor said everything went perfectly,” his rep said in a statement to The Associated Press.

“Lionel is doing great but will take some time off and will be back on stage soon,” the rep added.

3:46 Lionel Richie being treated in the ICU after health setback

Atrial fibrillation is a type of irregular heartbeat, or arrhythmia, that happens when the electrical signalling in your heart is disrupted, according to the University of Ottawa Heart Institute.

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The organization notes that many people who have atrial fibrillation lead perfectly normal lives, but having atrial fibrillation does increase your risk for stroke.

Richie was scheduled to perform with Earth, Wind & Fire Saturday in San Francisco, Sept. 30 in Chicago and Oct. 3 in Columbus, Ohio.

According to his website, he is currently scheduled to launch his King of Hearts residency shows at Las Vegas’ the Wynn in October and November.

The news of Richie’s heart procedure comes weeks after the 77-year-old singer checked himself into the ICU out of caution following a performance in St. Louis.

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While performing at the Muny on Aug. 30, Richie appeared to lean on a piano for support, CBS News reports.

He also asked for a chair to sit down for his final song, All Night Long, according to the outlet.

TMZ was the first to report the news of the Hello singer’s hospitalization. The outlet reported that Richie went to a local hospital to have some tests done as doctors look into “possible slight dehydration.”

Richie had also postponed two shows following advice from his doctors after he suffered a health scare on stage in June in Minnesota.

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The United Center shared a statement on Facebook announcing that the All Night Long singer had postponed performances in Chicago and Columbus, Ohio.

“Under advisement by doctors to rest and return to full health, Lionel Richie has postponed his next two shows,” the statement read. “He and Earth, Wind & Fire will return to the stage on Tuesday, June 30 in Pittsburgh, PA.”

“Lionel is heartbroken to postpone these two shows and cannot wait to be back performing for his fans,” the statement added.

2:06 Lionel Richie shares tour update following onstage health scare

The announcement came after Richie’s show in St. Paul, Minn., during which he told the crowd he was feeling dizzy, then performed his hit Dancing on the Ceiling while seated onstage.

“When you’re feeling dizzy, sit your ass down,” he told the crowd.

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“Now I want you to know that that is the first time in the history of Dancing on the Ceiling I’ve done it sitting down,” he continued. “That’s a bad sign. That’s a bad sign, y’all.”

After performing Three Times a Lady at the piano, he went on to announce an intermission 55 minutes into his performance, according to the Minnesota Star Tribune.

Richie’s saxophonist returned to the stage after the intermission and told the crowd, “Unfortunately, Lionel is not feeling well. He won’t be able to continue. Additional information will be available.”

Earth, Wind & Fire drummer John Paris told the Minnesota Star Tribune that Richie was “a little dehydrated” but didn’t know his official health status.

Richie took to Instagram following reports of his health scare and assured fans that he was “doing well.”

“Thank you for every message, every kind word, and for all your love. I’m doing well, and I’m grateful for all of you,” he wrote.

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—With files from The Associated Press