Toronto’s Porter Airlines extends flight suspension to Nov. 12

Porter Airlines says its return-to-service date has now moved back another month to Nov. 12 due to measures in place as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The airline. which operates out of Billy Bishop Airport in downtown Toronto. previously announced a reopening target of Oct 7.

Porter Airlines said due to Canadian quarantine laws, the continued closure of the Canada-U.S. border and the Atlantic Canada travel bubble, the airline has decided to extend the service suspension.

“Every one of our markets is affected by the Canadian government’s non-essential travel advisory and border closures,” Michael Deluce, president and CEO of Porter Airlines, said.

“We understand the impact this has on our passengers and our team members, and continue to make decisions based on how the situation evolves.”

Cancellation and change fees on all fares and Porter Escapes vacation packages booked through Nov. 12 will be waived.

The airline has suspended service since March 21.