Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Economy

Porter Airlines extends service suspension until October

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted August 4, 2020 2:16 pm
A photo of the Porter Airlines sign at Billy Bishop Airport in downtown Toronto on July 2, 2019.
A photo of the Porter Airlines sign at Billy Bishop Airport in downtown Toronto on July 2, 2019. Gabby Rodrigues / Global News

Porter Airlines has announced it is extending its suspension of flights until Oct. 7 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The airline had been scheduled to resume flights at the end of August.

“We never intended to suspend operations for such an extended period of time,” Porter president and CEO Michael Deluce said in a statement.

Read more: Air Canada urges feds to ease coronavirus limits, calls for ‘science-based approach’

“Unfortunately, the layers of travel restrictions are serving to keep most people at home and show no signs of easing. We will continue making decisions based on how the situation evolves.”

In the statement, airline officials cited the Canada-U.S. border closure, Atlantic Canada travel bubble, travel advisories, and quarantine rules as the key reasons as to why the suspension was extended.

Story continues below advertisement

Porter said change and cancellation fees on all flights and vacation packages will be waived for bookings through Oct. 7.

Trending Stories

The airline initially suspended operations on March 21 as COVID-19 restrictions began to be implemented in Canada.

Air Canada urging government to ease quarantine restrictions
Air Canada urging government to ease quarantine restrictions
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadacovid-19 newsCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In CanadaCoronavirus Casesairlinesporter airlinesPorterPorter Airlines Coronavirus
Flyers
More weekly flyers