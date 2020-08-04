Porter Airlines extends service suspension until October

Send this page to someone via email

Porter Airlines has announced it is extending its suspension of flights until Oct. 7 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The airline had been scheduled to resume flights at the end of August.

“We never intended to suspend operations for such an extended period of time,” Porter president and CEO Michael Deluce said in a statement.

“Unfortunately, the layers of travel restrictions are serving to keep most people at home and show no signs of easing. We will continue making decisions based on how the situation evolves.”

In the statement, airline officials cited the Canada-U.S. border closure, Atlantic Canada travel bubble, travel advisories, and quarantine rules as the key reasons as to why the suspension was extended.

Story continues below advertisement

Porter said change and cancellation fees on all flights and vacation packages will be waived for bookings through Oct. 7.

The airline initially suspended operations on March 21 as COVID-19 restrictions began to be implemented in Canada.

Due to ongoing government travel restrictions, we are modifying our return-to-service date to Oct. 7. To read more visit: https://t.co/hcIz1TH85Q — Porter Airlines (@porterairlines) August 4, 2020

2:05 Air Canada urging government to ease quarantine restrictions Air Canada urging government to ease quarantine restrictions