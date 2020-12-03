Waterloo school board asking public to help review school resource officer program

Send this page to someone via email

A call has been put out by the Waterloo Region District School Board for members of the community to look at the school resource officer program as well as the relationship between the police force and Waterloo Region District School Board.

The board is seeking three current students, three parents of current students and three teachers to join a committee to look into the issues.

The committee will review the origins and history of the school resource officer program as well as data on what the officers have been doing.

It will also consider information from other school boards on how they interact with their local forces and any changes they may be considering.

The board says the committee will also be asked to consider reasons to keep or end the program, or whether it should continue in a different format.

The program, which puts police officers in area schools, was put on pause by the board back in June.

There were 10 school resource officers who were assigned to visit schools throughout the region with the intent of fostering a positive relationship between students and staff while also helping to partner with school staff to proactively address student, family and school issues, according to the Waterloo Regional Police website.

In October, school trustees approved a motion to hold a review of the resource officer program.

