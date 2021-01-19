Menu

Crime

Missing dog found dead with projectile injury in wooded area: Oxford OPP

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted January 19, 2021 12:19 pm
The entranceway to the Limestone Valley Trail.
The entranceway to the Limestone Valley Trail. via Carmeuse.com

Provincial police in Oxford County are investigating after a dog ran off into a wooded area where it was later found dead with an injury from an “unknown projectile.”

Police say a resident was walking their large husky on the Limestone Valley Trail, which begins off Domtar Line north of the Thames River in Beachville, on Sunday when the dog ran off into a wooded area.

The owners searched the surrounding area but were unable to find the dog, police say.

On Monday, police say the owners went back to the area where the dog first ran off and found its body near an old rail line where they had been walking.

According to police, “the dog appeared to have suffered an injury by an unknown projectile.”

An investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

