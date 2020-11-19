Woodstock Police caution public after a dog dies of drug consumption

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Woodstock, Ont., are warning pet owners after a dog died from consuming drugs while out for a walk.

Police received a report that a dog passed away on Nov. 11 from what test results revealed was narcotics consumption.

The pet owner believes the dog consumed narcotics or drug paraphernalia while out for a walk.

Police are advising all pet owners to keep a close eye on their furry friends while they are out and about the city.



— With Files from Natalie Lovie Global News

