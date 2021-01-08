Menu

Health

78 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka, local total reaches 4,089

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted January 8, 2021 5:34 pm
Coronavirus: Ontario hospitals warn to prepare for incoming patients from outside regions
WATCH: Ontario Health is warning hospital CEOs to be ready to accept patients outside of their region as the number of COVID-19 cases continue to surge. Shallima Maharaj reports.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 78 new novel coronavirus cases on Friday, bringing the local total number of cases up to 4,089, including 71 deaths.

The health unit also said 1,126 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered on Thursday and that 5,442 doses have been given in total, mainly to health-care workers in hospital, long-term care and retirement homes in the region.

Read more: ‘Most serious situation we’ve ever been in,’ Ford says as Ontario hits new COVID-19 case record

Of the new COVID-19 cases, 16 are in New Tecumseth, while 13 are in Barrie, 11 are in Bradford, five are in Oro-Medonte and four are in Springwater.

The rest of the new cases are in Adjala-Tosorontio, Clearview, Collingwood, Essa, Huntsville, Innisfil, Muskoka Lakes, Orillia and Wasaga Beach.

Six of the new cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while three are community-acquired and one is travel-related.

One new case is a result of a workplace COVID-19 outbreak, while another is a result of a congregate setting outbreak.

The rest of the new novel coronavirus cases are all still under investigation.

Premier Ford said stricter measures are on the way amidst rising COVID-19 cases

This week, the health unit reported 516 new COVID-19 cases in the region. Last week, there were 376 new cases reported in Simcoe Muskoka.

Trending Stories

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Of the region’s total 4,089 coronavirus cases, 69 per cent — or 2,832 — have recovered, while 28 people remain in hospital.

There are 22 COVID-19 outbreaks in the region — at seven congregate settings, six long-term care facilities, six retirement homes, one hospital, one workplace and one community setting.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 127 COVID-19 outbreaks in Simcoe Muskoka — at 30 long-term care facilities, 24 educational settings, 22 workplaces, 22 congregate settings, 20 retirement homes, seven community settings, one hospital and one correctional facility.

Read more: Ontario adds over 4,200 coronavirus cases, including 450 previously unreported due to data backlog

On Friday, Ontario reported a new single-day COVID-19 case record, recording 4,249 cases. This brings the provincial total up to 208,394, including 4,882 deaths. Due to a data backlog, the province said about 450 cases are older than the last 24 hours.

At a press conference Friday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford said the consequences will be “more dire” if public health measures are ignored and that the provincewide shutdown might not end on Jan. 23.

Coronavirus: Ontario will be out of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines by the end of next week, Ford says
