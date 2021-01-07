Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
January 7 2021 6:40pm
03:01

Global News speaks with Ontario education minister on e-learning extension

Travis Dhanraj talks with Education Minister Stephen Lecce about his decision to extend virtual learning across southern Ontario.

