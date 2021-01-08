Ontario adds over 4,200 coronavirus cases, including 450 previously unreported due to data backlog

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario is reporting 4,249 new cases of the coronavirus on Friday, a single-day record in the province, bringing the provincial total to 208,394.

However, due to a data backlog, the province said some cases in Friday’s daily total are older than the last 24 hours.

“Due to a data upload delay at Toronto Public Health, approximately 450 additional cases have been included in today’s count. These cases were primarily from January 5th and 6th,” the Ontario government said.

Despite Toronto Public Health’s data delay, and even without including the 450 older cases, Ontario is still reporting a record number of new coronavirus cases at just under 3,800.

Thursday, the province reported the previous record of new cases in a day with 3,519.

According to Friday’s provincial report, 1,382 cases were recorded in Toronto (which includes the 450 older cases), 691 were in Peel Region, 427 in York Region, 213 in Niagara Region, 184 in Windsor-Essex, 176 in Hamilton and 170 in Durham Region.

All other public health units in Ontario reported under 150 new cases in the provincial report.

The death toll in the province has risen to 4,882 as 26 more deaths were reported.

Ontario reported 1,446 people hospitalized with COVID-19 (down by 26 from the previous day), with 369 patients in an intensive care unit (up by six) and 250 patients in ICUs on a ventilator (down by eight).

The government said 71,481 tests were processed in the last 24 hours. There is currently a backlog of 73,067 tests awaiting results. A total of 8,366,403 tests have been completed since the start of the pandemic.

Due to a data upload delay at Toronto Public Health, approximately 450 additional cases have been included in today’s count. These cases were primarily from January 5th and 6th. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) January 8, 2021

Test positivity — the percentage of tests that come back positive — for Friday was 6.2 per cent, up slightly from Thursday’s percentage of 6.1, and up from one week ago at 5.3 per cent.

As of 8 p.m. the previous day, the province has administered 87,563 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine with 4,053 people fully vaccinated with two doses.

Meanwhile, 175,309 Ontarians have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is 84 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 2,738 from the previous day.

Active cases in Ontario now stand at 28,203 — an all-time high, up from the previous day at 26,718, and up from last Friday at 21,617.

The seven-day average has now reached 3,394, also an all-time high, up from yesterday at 3,141 and up from last week at 2,481.

Here is a breakdown of the total cases in Ontario by gender and age:

101,762 people are male — an increase of 2,030 cases.

105,342 people are female — an increase of 2,180 cases.

27,010 people are 19 and under — an increase of 558 cases.

75,998 people are 20 to 39 — an increase of 1,618 cases.

60,180 people are 40 to 59 — an increase of 1,217 cases.

30,131 people are 60 to 79 — an increase of 602 cases.

15,027 people are 80 and over — an increase of 259 cases.

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

The province notes that the number of cases publicly reported each day may not align with case counts reported by the local public health unit on a given day. Local public health units report when they were first notified of a case, which can be updated and changed as information becomes available. Data may also be pulled at different times.

Ontario long-term care homes

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 2,929 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario which is an increase of 20 deaths. Ten virus-related deaths in total have been reported among staff.

There are 224 current outbreaks in homes, an increase of six from the previous day.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 1,350 active cases among long-term care residents and 1,269 active cases among staff — up by 92 cases and up by 39 cases, respectively, in the last day.

