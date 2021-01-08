Scarborough long-term care home reports 73 deaths, deadliest COVID-19 outbreak recorded in Ontario

Send this page to someone via email

Tendercare Living Centre in Scarborough has reported two more deaths bringing the number of COVID-19 related deaths in the long-term care home to 73.

North York General hospital, which is now managing the 254-bed home on McNicoll Avenue, released an update on the situation on Thursday.

“Our deepest sympathies are with the families and friends of those who have lost their lives to this devastating virus. Their passing is very hard for the team at Tendercare who knew and cared for them,” North York General said in a statement.

Based on provincial data, the death toll at Tendercare Living Centre is the highest number of deaths at a long-term care home in Ontario so far.

Orchard Villa in Pickering is behind Tendercare with 70 COVID-19 deaths reported back in May during the first wave. Camilla Care Community in Mississauga has 68 deaths, according to provincial data.

North York General Hospital said as of Thursday, there are 23 active resident cases at Tendercare Living Centre. For Thursday, no new resident cases were reported and there were 86 resolved cases.

For staff at the home, 32 staff members have COVID-19 and are self-isolating at home, the hospital said. There are 74 more resolved cases and 40 workers have returned to work with more expected to return in the following days.

North York General said since stepping into the long-term care home, the outbreak management “continues to move in the right direction with the number of new cases slowing and more resolved cases for residents and staff returning to work at Tendercare.”

The hospital said staffing levels have been above baseline, which means more than the standard ratio of staff to residents, since Jan. 1 for all types of staff including personal support workers (PSWs), nurses, housecleaning, dietary and others.

Physician coverage is also “very good,” the hospital said, adding, “All families, whether their loved one has COVID-19 or is well, are receiving at least one update call from a physician.”

North York General Hospital said starting on Sunday, Tendercare Living Centre residents and staff who wish to be vaccinated will receive a COVID-19 vaccination through Scarborough Health Network throughout the week.