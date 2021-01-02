Global National January 2 2021 7:17pm 02:42 Families call for military intervention at Ontario LTC home Seniors advocates are calling for military intervention at Ontario’s Tendercare Living Centre, where 52 residents have died of COVID-19. Morganne Campbell reports. Coronavirus: Military intervention needed at Ontario long-term care homes, group says <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7552124/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7552124/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?