Global National
January 2 2021 7:17pm
02:42

Families call for military intervention at Ontario LTC home

Seniors advocates are calling for military intervention at Ontario’s Tendercare Living Centre, where 52 residents have died of COVID-19. Morganne Campbell reports.

