Ontario reports 2,964 new coronavirus cases, 25 more deaths

Ontario reported 2,964 new cases of the novel coronavirus Sunday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 190,962.

“Locally, there are 786 new cases in Toronto, 346 in Peel, 308 in York Region, 197 in Durham and 187 in Windsor-Essex County,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said.

A total of 162,701 COVID-19 cases are considered resolved, which is 85.2 per cent of all confirmed cases.

Twenty-five additional deaths were also announced, bringing the provincial death toll to 4,650.

Over 49,800 additional tests were completed. Ontario has now completed a total of 8,103,832 tests and 27,769 remain under investigation.

The province indicated that the positivity rate for the last day was 5.6 per cent, which is down from Saturday, when it was six per cent, and up from last Sunday, when it was 5.1 per cent.

Provincial figures showed there are 998 people hospitalized with the virus (down by five), with 329 in intensive care (up by seven), and 228 on a ventilator (up by eight).

However, the province noted that more than 10 per cent of hospitals did not submit their daily bed census for Sunday’s report — as is often the case on weekends — likely causing the reported number of hospitalizations to be lower than it actually is.

Here is a breakdown of Ontario’s cases by age and gender:

93,434 people are male

96,342 people are female

24,713 people are 19 and under

69,474 people are 20 to 39

55,118 people are 40 to 59

27,617 people are 60 to 79

13,991 people are 80 and over

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

The province also notes that the number of cases publicly reported each day may not align with case counts reported by the local public health unit on a given day. Local public health units report when they were first notified of a case, which can be updated and changed as information becomes available. Data may also be pulled at different times.

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 2,781 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, which is an increase of 12. There are currently 207 outbreaks in long-term care homes.

There are 1,140 active cases among long-term care residents and 1,130 among staff.

As of 8 p.m. Saturday, 37,551 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Ontario, marking an increase of 4,361 from the previous day.

