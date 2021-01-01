WATCH LIVE: Alberta Premier to hold press conference amid minister’s travel controversy

Send this page to someone via email

Global News will carry the press conference live on this page at 2 p.m. ET

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is set to hold a news conference today as controversy swirls around his government’s municipal affairs minister.

The opposition NDP is calling for the resignation of Tracy Allard amid reports she took a vacation to Hawaii despite public health recommendations urging people to stay home to stop the spread of COVID-19.

CBC News has reported that Allard was abroad this month on a family vacation and returned home on Wednesday.

Allard’s press secretary and a spokeswoman for Kenney did not respond to phone calls or emails requesting comment.

But Kenney is scheduled to address the media at 2 p.m. ET today.

The NDP says the United Conservative government should disclose how many of its caucus members have left the country since the Alberta legislature rose this month.