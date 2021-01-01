Menu

Canada

WATCH LIVE: Alberta Premier to hold press conference amid minister’s travel controversy

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 1, 2021 12:27 pm
Click to play video 'COVID-19: Hinshaw responds to photo of Premier Kenney and ministers not wearing masks' COVID-19: Hinshaw responds to photo of Premier Kenney and ministers not wearing masks
Alberta’s top doctor responded to a photo circulating online of Premier Jason Kenney and ministers Kaycee Madu and Tracy Allard not wearing a mask during a town hall, while Hinshaw herself is seen wearing a mask. – Dec 17, 2020

Global News will carry the press conference live on this page at 2 p.m. ET

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is set to hold a news conference today as controversy swirls around his government’s municipal affairs minister.

The opposition NDP is calling for the resignation of Tracy Allard amid reports she took a vacation to Hawaii despite public health recommendations urging people to stay home to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Read more: Alberta government staff member under fire for Hawaii trip during pandemic

CBC News has reported that Allard was abroad this month on a family vacation and returned home on Wednesday.

Trending Stories
Click to play video 'Alberta doctors share struggles of working ICUs, COVID-19 wards during Christmas holidays' Alberta doctors share struggles of working ICUs, COVID-19 wards during Christmas holidays
Alberta doctors share struggles of working ICUs, COVID-19 wards during Christmas holidays

Allard’s press secretary and a spokeswoman for Kenney did not respond to phone calls or emails requesting comment.

Story continues below advertisement

But Kenney is scheduled to address the media at 2 p.m. ET today.

The NDP says the United Conservative government should disclose how many of its caucus members have left the country since the Alberta legislature rose this month.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
