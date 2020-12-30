Watch live as public health officials offer latest on COVID-19 situation in Canada

Send this page to someone via email

Canadian public health officials on Wednesday are expected to shed more light on the continuing COVID-19 crisis in Canada.

The pandemic has tightened its grip on many provinces as winter has settled in, with the country’s total number of infections rising above 565,000 as of Tuesday. More than 15,000 people have died since the historic health emergency first took hold.

The climbing cases and hospitalizations come in contrast with the news of a second coronavirus vaccine landing in Canada.

The vaccine by U.S. biotechnology company Moderna has started to make its way across the country, mere weeks after the Pfizer vaccine.

However, some provinces are facing criticism over the speed of their rollout plans. Ontario has been grilled over its decision to scale down vaccination operations over the holidays. Retired general Rick Hillier, who is leading Ontario’s vaccine program, has said the decision to close clinics over Christmas Day and Boxing Day was the wrong one.

In Alberta, Premier Jason Kenney has acknowledged his government overestimated how quickly it would be able to get shots into people’s arms. The province initially expected to have 29,000 people vaccinated by the end of the year, but only about 7,000 health-care workers had received their shots as of Dec. 29.

At least 72,400 doses of the Pfizer-BioTech vaccine had been administered across Canada as of Wednesday morning, according to a vaccine tracker run by a University of Saskatchewan student based on official updates from each province.

A new variant of the illness is also drawing concern in Canada.

The variant, which is believed to be more contagious, was first identified in the U.K. but has since spread to four provinces. In recent days, Ontario reported three cases of the variant, Alberta reported one, British Columbia reported one and Quebec one.

Canada’s top doctor, Theresa Tam, said last week that the Public Health Agency of Canada had, to date, looked at over 25,000 sequences of the virus already collected in Canada. She said these were high-quality samples, but that scientists were working to determine the quality of other samples.

“Obviously it’s an evolving situation,” Tam said on Dec. 22, prior to several cases of the variant being confirmed in Canada.

“We’ve been very active in the last couple of days and activated all the scientific networks in Canada.”

— with files from Global News’ Hannah Jackson and The Canadian Press