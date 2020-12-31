Menu

Health

Alberta government staff member under fire for Hawaii trip during pandemic

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted December 31, 2020 2:23 pm
Photos on social media appear to show Michael Forian, press secretary to Alberta's education minister, in Hawaii in December 2020.
Photos on social media appear to show Michael Forian, press secretary to Alberta's education minister, in Hawaii in December 2020.

Social media posts appear to show the press secretary for Alberta’s education minister on vacation in Hawaii during the COVID-19 pandemic.

After more than 24 hours, Global News has still not received a response from the UCP government on the issue.

Images of Michael Forian, who is press secretary for Adriana LaGrange, were shared online Tuesday.

Read more: Ontario finance minister resigns after highly criticized Caribbean vacation

A travel advisory from both federal and provincial governments advises all Canadians to avoid non-essential travel outside the country.

Alberta Health says people should “avoid non-essential travel.” Exemptions are made for certain industries and on compassionate grounds.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

All non-exempt travellers returning to or entering Alberta from outside Canada are legally required to:

  • Quarantine (isolate) for 14 days
  • Monitor for symptoms
  • Get tested if any symptom develops and isolate for at least 10 additional days from the beginning of symptoms or until feeling well, whichever takes longer

Read more: Canada to require all arriving air passengers to show negative COVID-19 test

Global News has reached out to both the UCP government and Forian himself. This article will be updated if we receive a response.

Read more: Planning travel? Think again, feds urge in coronavirus ad blitz

Forian’s Twitter, Instagram and Facebook accounts appear to have been deleted after the images were shared widely on social media.

