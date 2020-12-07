Menu

Crime

Trial date to be set for man accused in Red Deer doctor’s death

By Staff Global News
A memorial for Red Deer doctor Walter Reynolds. Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020.
A memorial for Red Deer doctor Walter Reynolds. Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020. Lauren Pullen, Global News

A trial date is to be set Monday for a man accused of killing a family doctor at a medical clinic in central Alberta.

Deng Mabiour, who is 54, is charged with first-degree murder in the slaying of Dr. Walter Reynolds at the Village Mall Walk-In Clinic in Red Deer in August.

Read more: Red Deer doctor remembered, police say he was killed in a targeted attack

Mabiour has indicated that he wants to act as his own lawyer, doesn’t trust the justice system and wants the trial to go ahead as soon as possible.

Mabiour has had a number of unusual interactions with the court since his arrest, and a judge ordered a psychiatric examination to determine if the accused understood the charges against him.

Read more: Psychiatric exam ordered for man accused of killing Alberta doctor at walk-in clinic

A psychiatrist found Mabiour fit to stand trial, despite his behaviour in court.

Trending Stories

Reynolds, a 45-year-old father of two, was attacked with a weapon while he was working at the clinic on Aug. 10 and died later in hospital.

Click to play video 'Community gathers to remember slain Red Deer doctor' Community gathers to remember slain Red Deer doctor
Community gathers to remember slain Red Deer doctor – Aug 15, 2020

One witness told media that she was in the waiting room when she heard cries for help and saw a man with a hammer and a machete.

RCMP have said the crime was not random and the two men knew each other through the clinic, although police have not said if Mabiour was a patient of Reynolds.

Mabiour is also charged with assault with a weapon and assaulting a police officer.

