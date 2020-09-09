Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Court appearance Wednesday for man accused of killing Alberta doctor at walk in clinic

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 9, 2020 7:55 am
Flowers and messages are left outside the Village Mall Walk-In Clinic in Red Deer Aug. 14, 2020, to honour Dr. Walter Reynolds.
Flowers and messages are left outside the Village Mall Walk-In Clinic in Red Deer Aug. 14, 2020, to honour Dr. Walter Reynolds. Eric Beck, Global News

A man accused of killing a family doctor at a medical clinic in central Alberta is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.

Deng Mabiour is charged with first-degree murder in death of Dr. Walter Reynolds.

Reynolds, who was 45, was attacked Aug. 10 while working at the Village Mall Walk-In Clinic in Red Deer.

Doctor killed in attack at Red Deer, Alta., walk-in clinic
Doctor killed in attack at Red Deer, Alta., walk-in clinic

One witness told media that she was in the waiting room when she heard cries for help and that a man in the clinic had a hammer and a machete.

Story continues below advertisement

RCMP have said the crime was not random and the two men knew each other through the clinic, although they have not said if Mabiour was a patient of Reynolds.

Trending Stories

Mabiour, who is 54, appeared confused during his first court appearance one month ago and told a judge that he doesn’t remember and is sick.

“Listen to me. I don’t remember anything because I’m sick. I want a doctor,” Mabiour told court on Aug. 12.

“I’m telling you I didn’t remember anything because I am sick.”

Tweet This
Red Deer medical community pays tribute to slain doctor as accused killer has 1st day in court
Red Deer medical community pays tribute to slain doctor as accused killer has 1st day in court

The Alberta Medical Association has said that Reynolds’s death highlights a need to increase safety for doctors across Canada.

Dr. Peter Bouch, who knew Reynolds, said members of the Red Deer Primary Care Network have set up a committee to work with Alberta Health Services and Occupational Health and Safety in an effort to make clinics safer.

Story continues below advertisement

He said some clinics have started asking patients to leave their bags and backpacks at the front desk and, going forward, there needs to be standards for how to manage difficult patients.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Alberta Health ServicesAlberta crimeRed DeerOccupational Health and SafetyAlberta Medical AssociationWalter ReynoldsRed Deer AlbertaDr. Walter ReynoldsDeng MabiourRed Deer Primary Care NetworkDeng Mabiour chargedRed Deer deathRed Deer Doctor death
Flyers
More weekly flyers