1 arrested, homicide investigation underway following attack at Red Deer clinic

An incident at a Red Deer walk-in clinic is being investigated as a homicide, and the RCMP have called the Major Crimes unit to help.

RCMP said just before 12:30 p.m. Monday that the Village Mall Walk-In Clinic had been closed to the public following an attack involving a weapon.

At the time, police said at least one person had serious, life-threatening injuries and one man had been arrested.

Officers weren’t looking for any other suspects and there was no threat to the public.

In a 2:30 p.m. update, the RCMP said the incident had been declared a homicide, but did not give any further information on fatalities.

The RCMP also didn’t give any information on whether any charges would be laid.

