RCMP look for suspect in fatal pedestrian hit and run on Highway 2A north of Red Deer

RCMP is looking for the driver involved in a fatal hit and run on Highway 2A north of Red Deer on Sunday that resulted in the death of a 31-year-old man.

On Aug. 9, at around 3:40 p.m., police said a vehicle was driving southbound on the highway when it struck a pedestrian and continued driving.

The victim was taken to a hospital in Calgary by STARS Air Ambulance where police said the man later succumbed to his injuries.

RCMP is looking for the suspect vehicle involved in the incident which is described as a 2003-2006 black or dark blue quarter-ton GMC Chevrolet truck with a canopy. Police said the truck was reportedly hauling a flat-deck trailer with a blue sport bike motorcycle on it.

The suspect vehicle was last seen travelling west on Range Road 391 towards the Calgary and Edmonton Trail, police said.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or knows the suspect involved is asked to contact Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.