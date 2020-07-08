2 Calgary men charged with attempted murder after shooting at Red Deer shopping mall

Send this page to someone via email

Two people have been arrested and charged in connection with a shooting outside a shopping mall in Red Deer late last month.

In a news release issued Wednesday, RCMP said 31-year-old Casey Cousins was arrested by police in Calgary and 23-year-old Jacob Doubt was arrested by police in Vanderhoof, B.C.

Both men are from Calgary and were arrested on Tuesday. They have since been charged with attempted murder with a firearm, possession of a stolen vehicle, failing to comply with release orders and several gun-related charges.

Shortly after 11:30 a.m. on June 29, police officers were called to Red Deer’s Parkland Mall after someone was shot outside the building.

“The shooting appears to be targeted and was not random,” RCMP said at the time, adding that they were looking for a 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee, a vehicle they believed was used by the suspects in the incident and which they also believed was stolen in Blackfalds a few days earlier. The vehicle was later found by police in Calgary.

“Red Deer RCMP are still working to identify other individuals that may have been involved,” police said Wednesday. “If you have any information in relation to this incident, please contact the Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575.”

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers by phoning 1-800-222-8477 or by contacting them online.

Police have said that the victim of the shooting is a male but have not provided an update on his age or the severity of his injuries.