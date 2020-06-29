Menu

Crime

Man injured in Red Deer shooting: RCMP

By Demi Knight Global News
Posted June 29, 2020 3:15 pm
According to police, on June 29 at around 11:30 a.m., RCMP responded to a shooting outside Parkland Mall.
According to police, on June 29 at around 11:30 a.m., RCMP responded to a shooting outside Parkland Mall. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lee Brown

The RCMP is investigating a shooting in Red Deer that left a man injured.

According to police, on June 29 at around 11:30 a.m., RCMP responded to a shooting outside Parkland Mall.

Police said one man was hurt and was taken to hospital. They did not say what condition he was in.

RCMP are searching for a white Jeep Cherokee with black rims in relation to the incident.

Police said three or four men were seen inside the vehicle, which officers believe was stolen.

Anyone with information on this shooting or with information on the location of the vehicle is asked to call 911.

RCMP are looking for a vehicle they believe to be involved in a shooting in Red Deer on June 29.
RCMP are looking for a vehicle they believe to be involved in a shooting in Red Deer on June 29. Alberta RCMP

 

