‘He was just amazing’: Red Deer doctor killed in clinic attack remembered

The doctor killed in a violent attack in Red Deer on Monday has been identified as Walter Reynolds.

RCMP were called to the Village Mall Walk-In Clinic just after 11 a.m. after reports of an attack with a weapon. Around 12:30 p.m., police issued a news release saying the incident was being investigated as a homicide and the Major Crimes Unit had been called in to help.

Witnesses reported hearing a doctor yelling for help before a receptionist said the doctor was being attacked. Those in the waiting room fled the office while two patients held the doors closed so the suspect couldn’t escape.

Police arrived shortly after and took a man into custody.

A GoFundeMe set up for the family of the man killed identified him as Walter Reynolds.

“His friends, colleagues and community mourns an exceptional human being lost too soon,” the fundraiser said. “We all are devastated and heartbroken.”

According to the page, Reynolds was the father of two young daughters and was a “devout father… and a loving husband.”

A Red Deer doctor is being remembered for his way with patients and for being a devout father and husband after he was killed Monday in an attack at his walk-in clinic.

Any funds raised will be used towards his daughters’ education, the fundraiser said.

It had a $20,000 goal and had raised more than $52,000 as of 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

“He was just amazing”

Anina Mullin and her 13-year-old daughter were in the waiting room when the attack happened.

“He took care of us, that’s for sure,” she said of Reynolds.

“He is loyal. He remembered you.

“He would talk to the girls like he was their uncle. And he was just amazing.” Tweet This



According to Mullin, Reynolds was the type of doctor the community trusted. He was the only doctor her husband would see.

“Like most men, they don’t want to go see the doctor. And my husband was totally OK with going and seeing him.”

Mullin said her daughter had been talking to her friends and most of them saw Reynolds as their family doctor.

“It’s that community area,” she said. “All of them were really, really upset to hear it.”



A candlelit vigil is scheduled for Reynolds for Friday at Red Deer City Hall at 7 p.m.

RCMP confirmed Monday night they had one suspect in custody and charges were expected.

In order to protect the integrity of their investigation, police said they would not be releasing details about the victim, whether the attack was targeted or what weapon was used in the attack.

– With a file from Heide Pearson, Global News